Respect-paying service for Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh

Party and State leaders paid tribute to former Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieu. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, who passed away on September 14 at the age of 64, in a respect-paying service held in Hanoi on September 18 morning.

Among the leaders on hand were permanent member of the Party’s Secretariat and head of its Organization Commission Truong Thi Mai, State President Vo Van Thuong, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent wreaths to the service.

Leaders praised the contributions by Vinh to the common cause of the Party, people and army, especially in the fields of intelligence and defence diplomacy.

President of the Cambodian People's Party Samdech Hun Sen, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Laos Gen.Chansamone Chanyalath sent their wreaths to the service.

Sen. Lieut. Gen Vinh was a military intelligence expert, and a professor and doctor of philosophy in international relations. He became Deputy Minister of National Defense in 2009.

He was elected to the Party Central Committee in the 11th and 12th tenures, and retired in late 2021. During his 12 years serving as Deputy Minister of National Defense, he made practical contributions to promoting the development of Vietnam’s defense diplomacy, including sending forces to UN peacekeeping missions and organising a series of ASEAN defense meetings.

The memorial service and the burial ceremony will take place at Thien Duc cemetery in the northern province of Phu Tho on the same day afternoon.