Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh: Founder of Vietnam Peacekeeping Force

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh is known as a strategist in national defense and an excellent diplomat in implementing the Party and army's policies in the context of increasing international integration.

To him, protecting the fatherland involves not only defending territorial sovereignty, but also creating a peacefully stable environment where the country can develop while the Party and citizens are protected.

The birth of Vietnam's peacekeeping force

His diplomatic initiatives and specific actions during his time as Deputy Minister of National Defense left a significant mark on Vietnam’s history, especially in the way he transformed to strategic thinking, reaching out to international friends, bringing the Vietnam People's Army abroad to participate in multilateral activities, and, most importantly, laying foundation for Vietnam's peacekeeping force.

Despite joining UN peacekeeping activities quite late compared to many other countries in the region in 2014, Vietnam boasts admirable achievements in the peacekeeping movement. It was Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh who selected the very first core officers in charge, directing research and activities while encouraging different generations to join Vietnam's peacekeeping force. As the organization is now in full operation, it is ready to meet the growing demands of the United Nations.

Since holding the position of Director General of the General Department of Defense Intelligence, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh had aimed at developing the military in terms of multilateral activities with international organizations, especially the United Nations. According to him, protecting the fatherland in the modern era is not restricted to the defense of territory, territorial waters, and airspace, but also requires a more proactive position. This can be seen in the way Vietnam sent troops to provide support for humanity, serving larger goals, millennium goals of the United Nations, thus gaining trust and demonstrating to the world Vietnamese people’s friendliness and love for peace.

In the midst of global integration and turbulence, it is important to earn credit, maintain national stability and promote partnership, said Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh. Peacekeeping is a strategic activity, with enormous influence in terms of politics, diplomacy and national defense. Therefore, only well-qualified officers and soldiers, who are equipped with relevant knowledge and always uphold the cultural values of the peace-loving Vietnamese, can participate in this field.

A far-sighted leader with life-long devotion

In the past 9 years, peacekeeping activities have left many positive impressions, gaining the trust and love of the local people. The arrival of Vietnam's peacekeeping army won the support and trust of the people. Vietnamese soldiers built roads and classrooms, helping the locals to gain better access to education.

Beyond his strategic decisions, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh was also known for his meticulousness and thoroughness in every seemingly small action, which can be seen at the time when Vietnam was preparing to deploy the first Level 2 Field Hospital No. 1. In particular, he strongly requested that those coming to foreign countries to purchase the medical equipment should not cause any problem to the host nations, even the environmental one, by using eco-friendly items and materials.

Later, this initiative also gained appraisal from the Australian Prime Minister upon his visit to the Military Medical Academy, where the Vietnamese Border Guard force was training 70 military officers at the Level 2 Field Hospital. Using environmentally friendly equipment and supplies is also one of the millennium goals that the United Nations has set for the environment. Along with promoting activities on peacekeeping, participating in protecting the fatherland consistently and continuously, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh was very knowledgeable about the big goals, the millennium goals set by the United Nations.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh had devoted his entire life to the protection of the fatherland. He always emphasized the importance of a well-equipped army in creating a peaceful nation and a developed society. Striving to build a richer, stronger, and more beautiful country is important, but the core values ​​of territorial integrity, national independence and peace should always lie at the top of the priority.