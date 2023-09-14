Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh passes away

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, former Deputy Minister of National Defense passed away at dawn on September 14 at home in the capital city of Hanoi.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh passed away at the age of 66 after suffering from serious illness in recent years despite the special care and treatment from the Party, State, army, professors, doctors and his family.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh was born on May 15, 1957 in Quang Thang Commune, Quang Dien District, Thua Thien Hue Province. He spent many years in the defense intelligence career.

In November 1999, he was appointed Deputy Director of the General Department of Defense Intelligence under the Ministry of National Defense with the rank of Colonel. In June 2000, he became Director of the General Department of Defense Intelligence.

In February 2002 and December 2004, he was promoted to the grade of Major General and Lieutenant-General respectively.

From March 2009 to June 2021, he served as Deputy Minister of National Defense.

From the end of 2009, he left the position of Director of the General Department of Defense Intelligence to work as Deputy Minister of Defense in charge of foreign affairs.

In that period, he successfully defended his doctoral thesis in law.

In December 2011, he was promoted to the rank of Senior Lieutenant General.

With many great contributions to the country, the Party and State offered precious awards and certificates of merits to him.