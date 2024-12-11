Resolutions passed by HCMC People's Council must be effectively implemented

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le called on relevant agencies and units to strictly and promptly implement the resolutions passed by the HCMC People's Council, ensuring transparency, legal compliance, and high efficiency.

Delegates at the meeting

Following 2.5 days of discussions, the 20th conference of the 10th term of the HCMC People’s Council concluded with a closing session on the afternoon of December 11. The event was attended by Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Member of the Politburo and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Central Party Committee, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Head of the HCMC delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies, and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee; and Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee.

The session was chaired by Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People’s Council; Mr. Pham Thanh Kien, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and Permanent Vice Chairman of the People’s Council; and Mr. Huynh Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairman of the People’s Council.

In her closing remarks, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le reported that the People’s Council had discussed and voted on 51 legal resolutions covering budget estimates, budget settlement, the 2025 public investment plan, and the socio-economic tasks for 2025. The resolutions also included regulations and policies for the development of the economy, society, culture, healthcare, education, social welfare, and organizational structure. Among them, six resolutions are aimed at implementing Resolution No.98/2023/QH15 of the NA.

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, speaks at the meeting.

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le called on relevant agencies and units to strictly and promptly implement the resolutions passed by the HCMC People's Council, ensuring transparency, legal compliance, and high efficiency.

She also requested the HCMC People's Committee to conduct a thorough analysis and evaluate the socio-economic conditions for 2025, forecasting potential challenges in order to proactively address them, focusing on investing in and supporting sectors facing difficulties in the coming time.

She emphasized the need for practical, effective solutions to actively implement resolutions, directives, and conclusions of the Central with the goal of achieving socio-economic development targets for 2025. Priority should be given to improving economic growth quality, completing key projects, and ensuring the disbursement of VND89 trillion for public investment in 2025.

Additionally, she urged the HCMC People's Committee to direct units to restructure and strengthen the administrative apparatus in the 80 wards across 10 districts to meet socio-economic development needs. Efforts should also be made to facilitate the updating of documents for individuals and organizations, and to address concerns and challenges faced by civil servants and citizens during administrative restructuring.

Furthermore, the Chairwoman highlighted the continued focus on digital transformation, improved cooperation between departments to standardize and optimize data sharing, and prioritizing the development of digital human resources. She also emphasized the importance of supporting citizens, especially those in difficult circumstances, ensuring price stability for essential goods, and ensuring everyone can enjoy the upcoming New Year and Tet celebrations. Lastly, she called for the successful organization of major events in 2025, particularly the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification Day and the successful conclusion of Party Congresses at all levels.

Delegates vote to approve the draft resolutions.

The Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council emphasized the city's strong commitment and determination to achieve the highest goals and tasks for 2025, ready to join the entire nation in entering a "New Era – An Era of National Development."

In 2025, the HCMC People's Council will focus on thematic supervision of the "Implementation of Resolution No.98/2023/QH15 by the NA" and monitoring the "Preparation, appraisal, approval, and implementation of the HCMC Master Plan adjustment project for 2040, with a vision to 2060." The Council will also continue to implement and enhance the effectiveness of the monthly "People Ask - Government Answers" program, the "Dialogue with the City Government" program, and the "HCMC People's Council Supports Voters" program, further strengthening the connection between voters and elected representatives, as well as ensuring the accountability of State management agencies on social issues and voters' concerns. The City People’s Council also called on delegation groups to actively carry out their role and responsibilities in monitoring the compliance of Government agencies with the Constitution and laws, as well as the implementation of Council resolutions, especially in the 16 districts without district-level People's Councils. Each delegation group is tasked with conducting at least one thematic monitoring activity, overseeing dialogue meetings between the Chairman of the District People's Committee and local residents.

By Ngo Binh, Thu Huong, Thanh Chung – Translated by Thuy Doan