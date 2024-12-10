High-tech crimes persist complex

According to the Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department, 560 fraud cases have recently been recorded in the area, involving various sophisticated schemes.

Major General Nguyen Thanh Huong, Deputy Director of the HCMC Police, provides information on the security and public order situation in HCMC at the meeting.

Major General Nguyen Thanh Huong, Deputy Director of the HCMC Police Department, provided updates on efforts to ensure safety, information security, and combat cyber fraud and high-tech crimes in the city during discussions on the second working day of the 20th session of the 10th tenure of the HCMC People’s Council.

In 2024, HCMC initiated proceedings for 4,515 criminal cases, a decrease of 1,249 cases, or nearly 21.7 percent, compared to the same period. Of these, 3,282 cases were solved, and 5,936 suspects were arrested. However, high-tech crimes continue to present significant challenges.

Among the fraud cases, perpetrators employed tactics such as using VoIP virtual switchboard technology, a modern cloud-based communication service, to conduct scams involving prize-winning claims, unsecured bank loans, or impersonating authorities to deceive victims into providing information through suspicious links.

The HCMC Police Department has established a hotline for citizens to report fraudulent phone numbers. Residents can either visit police headquarters in person or contact the department through specific hotline numbers, including those of the HCMC Police, the Criminal Investigation Division, the Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention Unit, or the hotlines of police stations across 21 districts and Thu Duc City. Additionally, the police have launched official social media platforms where residents can report crimes via direct messages, and the VneID application now features tools for submitting online security and public order complaints.

High-tech and online fraud crimes, often international in nature, continue to evolve in response to preventive measures. The HCMC Police highlight the critical need for close collaboration with other agencies and the active involvement of residents to combat these crimes effectively.

Major General Nguyen Thanh Huong advised residents to stay calm when receiving phone calls requesting action, particularly from unfamiliar numbers claiming to represent law enforcement. He stressed the principle: “Police do not summon individuals for work via phone calls.” He also urged vigilance against schemes promoting high-return financial investments or so-called plum jobs offering unrealistic pay for minimal effort, urging people to avoid engaging in such activities altogether.

The Deputy Director of the HCMC Police Department advised residents to avoid sharing personal information carelessly online. For digital accounts, he stressed the importance of maintaining security by not sharing usernames or OTP authentication codes with strangers and ensuring biometric authentication is updated for bank accounts.

The HCMC Police have proposed that the Ministry of Public Security recommend enhancements to the legal framework for addressing high-tech crimes. This includes introducing legal provisions for digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and virtual currencies; establishing mechanisms for coordination and information-sharing between law enforcement and cross-border service providers; and advancing the enforcement of cybersecurity regulations issued by the National Assembly and the Government. They also called for stricter oversight of bank account registration and management by banks, financial institutions, and e-wallet providers. Enhanced measures to safeguard online transactions were also highlighted, including tighter controls, additional security protocols, transaction limits, and biometric authentication to prevent crimes and protect citizens’ assets. Additionally, the HCMC Police urged the Ministry of Public Security to expand international cooperation in combating high-tech crimes, particularly fraud and asset misappropriation, including negotiating treaties on judicial assistance and extradition and collaborating with countries and territories where cybercriminals targeting Vietnam may be operating.

By Ngo Binh, Thu Huong – Translated by Thuy Doan