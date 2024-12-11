HCMC approves financial assistance to boost birthrate

Ho Chi Minh City will offer financial support of VND3 million (US$118) for women who have two children before turning 35, starting on December 24, 2024.

Delegates passe financial assistance to boost HCMC's birthrate at the 20th conference of the 10th Ho Chi Minh City People's Council. (Photo: SGGP)

Additionally, the city will award certificates of merit from the Chairman of the District People's Committee and VND30 million to communes that consistently achieve or exceed a 60 percent rate of eligible couples having two children. Communes maintaining this rate for five consecutive years would receive a certificate of merit from the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and a VND60-million reward.

Delegates passed the resolution on emulation and rewards for collectives and individuals who perform well in population work in the locality at the 20th conference of the 10th Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, which took place in the city on December 9-11.

Women who give birth to two children before the age of 35 will receive a one-time financial assistance of VND3 million. This support is based on estimated medical costs incurred during pregnancy and childbirth.

In addition, pregnant women, newborns from poor and near-poor households, beneficiaries of social welfare policies, and those living in island communes will receive financial support of VND2 million for prenatal and newborn screenings and other financial aids.

The total budget for the project is over VND35 billion each year and VND198.5 billion for over five years. The policy has been launched in the context of Ho Chi Minh City's total fertility rate in 2023 being 1.32 children per woman, which is much lower than the replacement level of 2.1 children. The city is also among the 21 provinces and cities with the lowest birth rates in the country.

By staff writers -Translated by Kim Khanh