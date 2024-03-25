Resolution No.98 brings practical effectiveness to HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council had well prepared for the implementation of Resolution No.98 after the National Assembly approved.

Delegates join the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Many resolutions have been issued by the council and brought various practical effectiveness in the implementation of Resolution 98.

The statement was released by Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan at the nationwide conference to summarize people's council operations in 2023 and deploy orientations and tasks in 2024 on March 25 morning.

In 2023, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council organized five meetings and discussion sessions and approved 249 resolutions, including 25 resolutions related to the implementation of the National Assembly’s Resolution No.98.

Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan identified that various resolutions had brought practical effectiveness after implementation.

Overview of the conference (Photo: SGGP)

Among them is the resolution regulating the usage of the city budget to support other localities in the country or other localities in other countries under the spirit “Ho Chi Minh City for the whole country, the whole country for Ho Chi Minh City”.

In addition, there are a resolution on public investment, supplementation of regulations on criteria, conditions, contents and forms of supporting the program on sustainable poverty reduction; a resolution approving the structure and number of officials and civil servants in communes, wards and towns; a resolution approving the project on the number, positions, policies and regulations for workers in communes, wards and towns based on population size, economic activities and local characteristics.

Besides, there are a resolution on attracting experts, scientists and students with outstanding academic results, highly qualified personnel to work in public agencies and units under the HCMC political system, and a resolution regulating the functions, tasks, powers and organizational structure of the Department of Food Safety which creates a legal basis for establishing a specialized agency for food safety management in the city.

In the upcoming time, in order to effectively implement the Resolution No.98, the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council will continue to accompany the Municipal People’s Committee to facilitate the consultancy for the issuance of a decree by the Prime Minister and circulars to guide the implementation of the Resolution No.98, thereby soon actualizing the mechanisms, policies that the National Assembly has assigned to the Government, ministries and agencies.

The Standing Board of the HCMC People’s Council will also continue to implement the project of “Enhancing the quality and effectiveness of HCMC People’s Council’s supervision activities on implementing the urban government in the 2021 – 2026 tenure”; continue improving the effectiveness of voter contact, citizen reception and supervision of the handling of voters' petitions, complaints, denunciations, and petitions from citizens through various information channels. These aim at promoting the effectiveness of regulations on coordination among agencies and the questioning and answering sessions to tackle existing issues and ensure practical rights and benefits for the people.

Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan speaks at the conference. (Photo: Quang Phuc)

Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan added that at the ordinary meeting at the end of 2023, the HCMC People’s Council approved the 2024 theme of “Being determined to effectively implement digital transformation and the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 98” and selected this content for thematic monitoring in 2024.

By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong