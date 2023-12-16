Long Dai Bridge in Thu Duc City open to traffic

The inauguration ceremony of Long Dai Bridge

The project, which faced delays in its construction timeline, is now operational after more than five years of work.

The new bridge has made commuting more convenient for residents, significantly shortening the travel distance from Long Phuoc Islet to Long Binh—from 10km down to just 500m—when heading to the city center.

According to Mr. Hoang Tung, Chairman of the People's Committee of Thu Duc City, the successful construction of the Long Dai Bridge plays a crucial role in enhancing the transportation infrastructure following the planning. It not only stimulates urban development but also create motivation for the transportation expansion at the Eastern entrance of Thu Duc City. The Long Dai Bridge, with a length of 765m and a width of 14m, was built at a total cost of VND354 billion from the budget of Ho Chi Minh City.

The Long Dai Bridge connects Long Phuoc Ward and Long Binh Ward.

Construction of the Long Dai Bridge began in March 2017 but had to be temporarily halted in 2019 due to land clearance issues. It was resumed by the end of 2022. As of now, the Long Dai Bridge has been completed, providing smooth transportation connectivity between Long Phuoc Ward and Long Binh Ward.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Bao Nghi