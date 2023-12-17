Culture/art

Thu Duc City Book Street to open next week

SGGP

Thu Duc City Book Street will be put into operation on December 22 to offer an outdoor area for community activities in Thu Duc City of HCMC.

406380708-122117945102092478-5364302097833675019-n-2812jpg-8898.jpg
Thu Duc City Book Street will be put into operation on December 22.

The event aims to celebrate the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 - February 3, 2025), the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), the 4th founding anniversary of Thu Duc City (January 1, 2021 – 2024).

Thu Duc City Book Street covers an area of more than 3,500 square meters with a length of over 190 meters and has a convenient location on Ho Thi Tu Street in Hiep Phu Ward near universities, colleges, high schools, secondary and primary schools.

The book street has different areas for book stalls, Ho Chi Minh cultural space, reading, brain games for children, book café, and other auxiliary facilities.

The venue is designed with a giant sunflower which is an imaginative symbol for Thu Duc City, a stone wall carved with the biography of Vietnamese Heroic Mother Ho Thi Tu and President Ho Chi Minh’s words on reading culture.

411647569-122121186788092478-3836686898047834705-n-8080jpg-7108.jpg
Thu Duc City Book Street is located on Ho Thu Tu Street in Hiep Phu Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

There will be a variety of activities at the book street starting from December 22 to 29, such as a talk on fostering the habit of reading with the participation of member of the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Publishers Association (VPA) Le Hoang, General Director of Thai Ha Books Joint Stock Company, and Mr. Nguyen Anh Tuan, founder of the Tu Sach Nhan Ai (charity bookshelf) program; exchanges between writers, translators, publishers and readers; introduction of new books, folk games and among.

404477157-122115873812092478-6048089151108861110-n-6388jpg-9754.jpg
411260683-122121220712092478-6724024688639642430-n-4252jpg-9768.jpg
411449324-122121220550092478-1964453318633541650-n-2677jpg-3722.jpg
411377650-122121220526092478-6368546345779656872-n-5212jpg-8789.jpg
By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Thu Duc City Book Street 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification 4th founding anniversary of Thu Duc City

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn