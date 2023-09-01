Resolution 98 creates conditions for HCMC to further promote its leading role

A talk on the development thrust from Resolution 98 received many ideas, opinions, and suggestions from experts, scientists, and heads of departments, districts, Thu Duc City, and State-owned enterprises.

Related News Talk on development thrust from Resolution 98 shares key implementation insights

The conference was organized by the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in collaboration with the HCMC Department of Information and Communications and the HCMC Journalists' Association on August 31.

Deputy General Director of HCMC Power Corporation (EVNHCMC) Bui Trung Kien said that the company has cooperated with the Department of Industry and Trade of the city to build a plan for renewable energy development to submit it to the municipal People’s Committee.

Regarding Resolution 98 allowing to use the roofs of administrative offices and public service units in the city to install solar power systems to provide electricity for the operation of the offices, he suggested an addition of export processing zones and industrial parks.

Dr. Tran Du Lich, a member of the National Monetary and Financial Policy Advisory Council cum head of the advisory council for Resolution 98 implementation said that the newly-approved resolution helps the city solve its barriers in the development, including mechanism and infrastructure.

In addition, HCMC needs to choose main works and projects, build a legal framework to operate effectively, and propose the Government issues a decree related to tax policies for science, technology, innovation and start-up activities.

The resolution allows the city to implement a trial of a financial mechanism to carry out solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by exchanging and trading Carbon credits with local and international investors. The city will enjoy 100 percent of the revenue from carbon credit transactions. Therefore, the southern economic hub needs to carry out an international financial center project as soon as possible to create a strong resource, added Dr. Truong Minh Huy Vu, deputy director of the HCMC Institute of Development Research.

Under specific policies and mechanisms of Resolution 98, the HCMC Finance and Investment State Owned Company (HFIC) will consider the investment in the city’s infrastructure development projects, such as a pilot program of Transit Oriented Development (TOD), development project of green economy, digital economy and circular economy; and the cooperation with businesses to invest in construction of infrastructure, projects in the fields of sports, culture in the form of PPP, General director of HFIC Le Ngoc Thuy Trang said.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Transport Bui Hoa An noted that Resolution 98 with specific mechanisms and policies creates a driving force for the development of the city's transportation infrastructure system in the context of investment in developing the transport infrastructure system that has not met expectations.

According to Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Gio District Nguyen Van Hong, Resolution 98 removes difficulties and creates favorable conditions for Can Gio to promote its strengths and call for investment in all areas, such as the development of green traffic, ecological tourism associated with promoting OCOP products, solid waste treatment with advanced technologies that save energy, construction project of Can Gio International Transshipment Terminal.

Speaking at the talk, Editor-in-chief of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Tang Huu Phong said that outstanding policies and mechanisms of Resolution 98 help HCMC solve problems in mechanism and create new driving forces for the city’s fast and sustainable development.