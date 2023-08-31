Talk on development thrust from Resolution 98 shares key implementation insights

The Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper coordinated with the HCMC Department of Information and Communications and the HCMC Journalists' Association to hold a talk on the development thrust from Resolution 98 on August 31.

Attending the event were Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai; Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vu Hai Quan, director of the Vietnam National University – HCMC; Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong; Lieutenant General Luu Phuoc Luong; Dr. Nguyen Duc Kien, former head of the economic advisory group of the Prime Minister.

There were also Dr. Tran Du Lich, a member of the National Monetary and Financial Policy Advisory Council cum head of the advisory council for Resolution 98 implementation; Dr. Truong Minh Huy Vu, deputy director of the HCMC Institute of Development Research; leaders of the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province; a number of experts, scientists, heads of departments, districts, Thu Duc City and State-owned enterprises.

The discussion aims to review the implementation of Resolution 98 which took effect over one month ago, and collect opinions from leaders of ministries and HCMC’s departments, specialists, and scientists to take advantage of specific policies and mechanisms of the new resolution.

According to Mr. Phan Van Mai, the goal of Resolution 98 is bringing the city back to the developmental trajectory to perform its role as the country’s economic locomotive, creating a foundation for double-digit economic growth and a breakthrough for the city’s development in the coming time.

HCMC is promptly building a project on the construction of an effective and efficient public service to serve people and contribute to the city’s development.

The project includes six important content groups, consisting of proposals on granting specific mechanisms to attract high-quality employees and develop educational facilities, cooperative training programs, international training links, and ensuring a living wage for cadres, civil servants, and public employees.

Additionally, the city must modernize the operation of the political system, and implement digitalization of public services and administrative procedures to build an urban government.

Regarding the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) model, HCMC has made a review of the land fund along Metro Lines 1 and 2, Ring Roads 2 and 3, and HCMC-Moc Bai expressway to identify around 10,000 hectares of land with a large amount of public land that creates a big resource for the investment of other projects. The city’s leaders acknowledged that these areas will become urban centers in the future. Therefore, the municipal government plans to build a multi-center urban area connecting the city’s centers, Chairman Phan Van Mai said.

At the talk, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong said that the ministry will accompany HCMC in implementing Resolution 98.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment participated in drafting the resolution, the Politburo’s Resolution 24 on socio-economic development, defense, and security of the Southeast region by 2030 with a vision to 2045, the Politburo’s Resolution 31-NQ/TW on orientations and tasks for the development of HCMC by 2030, with a vision to 2045. Accordingly, it showed that the Party Central Committee is very interested in HCMC when building policies to support the southern metropolis in mobilizing resources.

In the coming time, the Ministry of Planning and Investment will continue to coordinate with HCMC to build synchronous planning for the city and the southeastern region to develop the country’s economic hub into a center and a locomotive of the area.

Dr. Nguyen Duc Kien, former head of the economic advisory group of the Prime Minister suggested that HCMC needs to focus on reducing logistics costs, developing industrial real estate, establishing a system of institutes, schools, and enterprises for chip production, and discussing the draft law on credit institutions and digital banking.