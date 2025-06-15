Residents, soldiers, authorities in Central region work to rebuild after floods

As rainfall abated yesterday, local authorities, residents, and task forces in the Central region made concerted efforts to tackle the aftermath of recent floods.

Hundreds of officers and soldiers from the Regiment 6 under the Military Command of Huong Thuy Town and the Division 968 - a part of the Military Zone 4- march to Hue City's Thuy Tan Commune to help residents harvest rice submerged by floodwaters.

In the wake of recent flooding, along the Vietnam–Laos border in Lao Bao Town of Quang Tri Province's Huong Hoa District, a dedicated group of officers and soldiers from the Lao Bao International Border Guard Station, under the Quang Tri Border Guard Command, joined forces with local authorities to address the extensive damage. They joined hands to clear thick layers of mud and debris from major roads, ensuring accessibility, and assisting residents in salvaging and relocating household belongings and valuable assets with the aim of swiftly restoring the local environment, supporting affected communities, and stabilizing daily life for residents in the flood-stricken area.

At A Dot Border Guard Station, forces were mobilized to support emergency response in Dong Son and Lam Dot Communes of A Luoi District, after a powerful thunderstorm struck on the afternoon of June 13. The storm brought heavy rain and strong winds, unroofing 53 homes—11 of them completely and the rest partially (30 percent –50 percent) damaged.

That same day, health departments in Quang Tri Province and Hue City dispatched mobile medical teams to flooded areas. They provided water sanitation assistance and advised residents on post-flood disease prevention.

Local governments also visited and offered initial financial support to the families of five victims who lost their lives in the flooding. Among them were two siblings who drowned in Vinh Hung Commune, Phu Loc District of Hue City, and three others in Hai Lang and Trieu Phong districts in Quang Tri Province.

In Quang Binh Province, as the floodwaters began to recede, farmers hurried to salvage their summer-autumn rice crops that had recently been planted. Director Tran Quoc Tuan of the Quang Binh Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, indicated that around 10,000 hectares of rice may need to be replanted due to waterlogging and damage.

Elsewhewre in Da Nang, heavy rainfall and strong waves deposited significant amounts of debris on the beaches, particularly from Ha Khe Park to Phu Loc Bridge. Da Nang Urban Environment Company increased its workforce and equipment for waste collection.

By yesterday afternoon, Deputy Director Pham Viet Thang of Ha Tinh Provincial Power Company confirmed that after intense overnight efforts, crews had fully repaired five downed power poles on the dual-circuit 35kV 381 and 383 E18.5 lines in Ky Anh Town of Ha Tinh Province, damaged by Storm No. 1. Power supply has since been restored to thousands of affected households.

