Renowned Hungarian tárogató player performs in HCMC

József Terék, the renowned Hungarian tárogató player, will perform at the HCMC Conservatory of Music in the evening of October 31.

The music show aims to honor traditional Hungarian art and contribute to strengthening the friendship between Vietnam and Hungary.

József Terék will be onstage together with Vietnamese pianist Yen Nhi to perform the finest Hungarian musical works, such as Hungaryan historical songs, Folksong arrangements, Dances from Korond, Trianon walzer, Verbunk of Pest county, Jewish-gipsy Fantasy, An evening in the village and others.

József Terék is an outstanding Hungarian performer and a popular musician of Hungarian folk art. He has been granted awards and honors for his outstanding efforts in promoting, researching, and preserving Hungarian musical cultural heritage, including the Hungarian Golden Cross of Merit, the Sino-Phil Asia International Peace Award in 2023, and the Ex Libris Award in 2022. He has performed at various world music festivals, theatres, universities, competitions for composers as well as professional conferences in 40 countries around the world.

Pianist Tran Yen Nhi is currently a lecturer at the HCMC Conservatory of Music. She began learning piano in 2005 and graduated with honors from the Central Music School of Moscow P.I. Tchaikovsky Conservatory in 2015. She received a bachelor's degree with honors in 2022 and a postgraduate degree in 2024 at Moscow P.I. Tchaikovsky Conservatory.

The tárogató is a woodwind instrument commonly used in Hungarian folk music. It is sounded in all styles be it historical, folk, classical, or jazz music.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh