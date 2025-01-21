Renovation project of Binh Chanh - Binh Tan Martyrs Cemetery inaugurated

The upgrade and renovation of Binh Chanh - Binh Tan Martyrs Cemetery with a total investment of over VND72 billion (US$2.9 million) was inaugurated on January 21.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong along with the leaders of Binh Tan District and Binh Chanh District offer flowers and incense at the cemetery.

On the morning of January 21, the Party Committee, People's Committee and Fatherland Front Committee of Binh Tan District, Ho Chi Minh City held an inauguration ceremony for the upgrade and renovation project of the Binh Chanh - Binh Tan Martyrs Cemetery.

This is one of the exemplary projects of Ho Chi Minh City in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

The leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Tan District and Binh Chanh District cut the ribbon to inaugurate the renovated Binh Chanh - Binh Tan Martyrs Cemetery.

In his speech at the inauguration ceremony, Binh Tan District Party Secretary Huynh Khac Diep stated that the investment, upgrade, inauguration and operation of the Binh Chanh-Binh Tan Martyrs Cemetery hold great political, historical, cultural and spiritual significance.

That demonstrates the profound care of Ho Chi Minh City and gratitude from the Party, government and people of Binh Chanh District and Binh Tan District towards the heroic martyrs who bravely sacrificed for the independence of the nation.

The project had a total investment of over VND72 billion (US$2.9 million).

The Binh Chanh - Binh Tan Martyrs Cemetery was built and put into use in 1988 and is the eternal resting place for 1,967 martyrs and Heroic Vietnamese Mothers.

