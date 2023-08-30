Removal of visa procedures to attract more foreign tourists

E-visas will be granted to citizens of all countries and territories around the world, contributing to developing tourism and attracting foreign investment.

Major General Pham Dang Khoa, Director of the Ministry of Public Security's Immigration Department, said at a press conference on the implementation of Law 23/2023/QH15 dated June 25, 2023, on amending a number of Articles on Law on Entry, exit, transit, and residence of Foreigners in Vietnam, which will take effect from 15 August 2023.

The implementation of online public services in the field of immigration management aims to reform administrative procedures, including removing the requirements of information confirmation of identity and residency of ward and commune police.

The immigration management force will exploit information in the national database on population, a national database for entry and exit of Vietnamese citizens and foreigner's temporary residence information in accordance with law, and verify photo of children under 14 years of age that is submitted to apply for a passport for the first time.

On August 15-30, more than 337,000 foreigners entered Vietnam under the unilateral visa exemption policy, accounting for 70 percent of the total international immigrants, mostly from the Republic of Korea with 155,000 people, Japan (30,000), and the UK (8,000).

As of August 30, there are 750,000 cases that are eligible for using the automatic entry/exit control gate system (Autogate) and 30,000 Vietnamese citizens and foreigners used Autogate to implement check-in and check-out processes