Red Star Awards 2025 honor 11 distinguished young entrepreneurs

Officials and the entrepreneurs honored with the Red Star Awards 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Eleven young entrepreneurs were presented with the Red Star Awards at a ceremony in Hanoi on November 26 that recognised the Outstanding Young Vietnamese Entrepreneurs 2025.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Do Van Chien congratulated the 100 outstanding young entrepreneurs selected this year, with particular commendation for the 11 individuals receiving the Red Star Awards 2025. He said the honourees embody the intellect, dynamism, and aspiration of a new generation of Vietnamese youth committed to contributing to national development while building their own success.

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Do Van Chien expressed confidence that with their intellect, mettle, and dynamism, Vietnam’s young business community, especially the Red Star awardees, will continue to advance rapidly and sustainably, carrying forward the legacy of previous generations and contributing more strongly to building a prosperous, civilised, and happy Vietnam on the path towards socialism.

Dang Hong Anh, Vice President of the Vietnam Youth Federation and Chairman of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association, stated that the awardees exemplify the qualities of the emerging entrepreneurial generation in the new era, those of intelligence, ambition and, above all, a spirit of service.

Launched in July, the Red Star Awards 2025 received more than 300 applications. The selection council identified the Top 100 Outstanding Young Vietnamese Entrepreneurs 2025, the top 30 exceptional candidates, and subsequently conducted a secret ballot to select the 10 recipients of the Red Star Awards 2025.

Last year, the companies of the top 100 entrepreneurs had nearly VND3 quadrillion (US$113.7 billion) in total assets, generated more than VND310 trillion in revenue, earned nearly VND42 trillion in post-tax profit, contributed nearly VND21 trillion to the state budget, and employed nearly 60,000 workers.

Notably, the enterprises led by the 10 Red Star winners collectively held over VND2.8 quadrillion in total assets, recorded more than VND214 trillion in revenue, posted profits exceeding VND30 trillion , contributed nearly VND14 trillion to the state budget, and employed more than 19,000 workers in 2024.

In addition to the 10 recipients of the Red Star Awards 2025, an honorary award was granted to Lam Thi Nga, a young entrepreneur with disabilities who has overcome significant challenges to build her own business, inspiring others through her perseverance and determination.

VNA