Saigon Ward urged to become a modern, civilized urban model

HCMC Chairman has called on Saigon Ward to become a model of a modern, civilized, and smart urban community, positioning it as the city's flagship ward and a benchmark for local governance, digital transformation, and public service delivery.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc delivers remarks at the conference.

Speaking at the expanded eighth conference of the Saigon Ward Party Committee on July 10, the HCMC Chairman praised the ward's performance during the first half of the year and urged local authorities to maintain momentum in achieving socio-economic development targets.

He emphasized the importance of sustaining double-digit economic growth and meeting budget revenue goals to generate resources for infrastructure investment, social welfare, and improved public services.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc also instructed the ward to strengthen urban management by preserving public order, improving the urban landscape, and expanding healthcare coverage to provide basic health checkups for all residents in 2026.

Delegates attend the conference.

Highlighting the ward's achievements in administrative reform and digital transformation, the chairman called for digital technologies to be embedded across all Party and government operations. He stressed that governance should be driven by comprehensive databases, enabling greater transparency, efficiency, and accountability.

Saigon Ward was encouraged to develop a digital land and real estate database that could serve as a model for other localities.

"Digital transformation begins with data. We must think digitally and govern digitally," Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc said, adding that data should support practical governance by allowing leaders to monitor administrative processing times, service quality, public satisfaction, and the performance of individual agencies and officials.

The HCMC Chairman also noted that the National Assembly is expected to consider the Urban Development Law in the near future. The legislation will provide a legal framework for HCMC to retain existing special mechanisms while introducing new policies tailored to the needs of a special metropolitan area.

He urged city agencies and local authorities to prepare implementation guidelines and operational models before the law takes effect to ensure rapid execution rather than delayed enforcement. As the city's central ward, Saigon Ward should contribute practical experience and pilot innovative governance models, he said.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc called on the ward to focus on key priorities during the remainder of the year, including urban governance reform, administrative modernization, digital transformation, public security, and improvements to residents' quality of life. These efforts, he said, should gradually establish Saigon Ward as a model of a modern, smart, and livable urban community.

Saigon Ward Party Secretary Bui Xuan Cuong responds to the directives at the conference.

Responding to the directive, Saigon Ward Party Secretary Bui Xuan Cuong said the ward would prioritize solutions to traffic congestion, sidewalk encroachment, and urban order while continuing to develop commerce and tourism, particularly the high-end tourism segment, to meet its growth targets.

The ward also pledged to complete basic health screenings for all residents by the end of September, underscoring its commitment to social welfare and preventive healthcare.

As of May 27, Saigon Ward had collected over VND5.41 trillion in budget revenue, equivalent to nearly 52 percent of its annual target. Public investment disbursement reached 88 percent of the yearly plan. Urban management, construction oversight, and environmental sanitation have also been strengthened. Digital transformation has emerged as one of the ward's most notable achievements. Authorities launched a Digital Citizen Station that integrates multiple public support services into a single platform. Meanwhile, the ward's Public Administrative Service Center processed 43,397 administrative applications, achieving a 100-percent on-time and early completion rate. Healthcare and social welfare programs have also been implemented promptly, further enhancing the quality of public services.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan