Rainfall-induced landslide in Thanh Hoa Province disrupts traffic

Local authorities in Thanh Hoa Province mobilized machinery and personnel for debris removal following landslides to reopen traffic on National Highway 15C in Muong Lat District.

Persistent torrential rains caused landslides in the early morning of August 27, cascading soil, rocks and trees that covered the road.

The landslides disrupted traffic on this critical route connecting the lowlands to the mountainous and border district of Muong Lat.

Southern region about to experience abnormal drought Meteorological experts said that the Southeastern region would suffer from a second abnormal drought period in 2024. It is forecast that the drought will start on September 4 and extend to September 6, followed by persistent rains due to impacts of low-pressure troughs or tropical depressions. The weather phenomenon often occurs when seasonal rainfall is late or ends early. According to meteorologists, the first abnormal drought this year across the Southern region occurred from August 10 to August 24. The abnormal drought often extends to several days or several weeks, affecting agricultural production and daily living activities.

Central region may endure flood-related hazards From now until mid-September, the Central region may experience severe weather conditions similar to those of 2020, with a possibility of storms and flooding. In 2020, the Central region experienced a serious rainy season. This year’s weather patterns may be even more unpredictable so residents should prepare thoroughly and closely monitor weather forecasts for timely responses.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting reported that the Northern region continues to experience showers and thunderstorms with rainfall of 50mm above on August 27. Heavy rains have been warned for in various localities across the country throughout August 27. Similar weather has been warned for the South-Central, Central Highlands and Southern regions with a maximum rainfall of 80mm above. During this rainy spell, people are recommended to prevent cyclones, lightning strikes and strong winds along with risks of flooding at low-lying areas, flash floods in rivers and streams and landslides on steep slopes.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong