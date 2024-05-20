Rain in Northern, Southern regions

While the Central region experiences intense heat today, May 20, both the Southern and Northern regions of the country have had rain.

Rain in Ho Chi Minh City seen from Thu Duc City on the morning of May 20

According to meteorological experts, many places in Ho Chi Minh City have witnessed showers this morning, including Go Vap, Thu Duc city, Tan Binh, and Binh Thanh.

Some areas saw brief heavy downpours, while others had thunder but no rain. Overall, the sky in HCMC is mostly cloudy today.

It is forecasted that the rain in HCMC is likely to decrease by midday, but showers are expected to return in the afternoon.

In the North, residents reported that many provinces, such as Lao Cai, Son La, and Yen Bai, experienced heavy rain from last night until this morning, May 20. Some areas, like Song Ma (Son La Province) and Lao Cai City, had showers throughout the night. Hanoi also faced heavy rain early this morning.

Overall, the rain has made the atmosphere in the North cool and humid.

Radar image captures intense rain development in Northern HCMC on May 20.

According to meteorological experts and climate monitoring data from several international meteorological centers in the Asia-Pacific region, the Southwest Monsoon in the Southern region has been active for about 3-4 days. As a result, starting from May 20, the intensity and frequency of rain in the Southern region and the Central Highlands will gradually increase. The peak of the Southwest Monsoon is expected to last from June to August, with forecasts indicating it will be stronger than the average of many previous years.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan