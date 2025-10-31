Railways and airlines offer free transportation for relief goods

Several transport enterprises yesterday announced that they would receive and transport relief goods free of charge to support people affected by floods in the Central region.

Transport firms announce to receive and transport relief goods free of charge to support people affected by floods in the Central region.

Accordingly, national carrier Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and VASCO will handle and transport relief shipments from government agencies, organizations, and businesses to Hue, Da Nang, and Chu Lai airports at no cost.

All relief cargo will be exempted from freight charges, fuel surcharges, and related fees, and will be given loading priority on flights to and from Central Vietnam.

The program applies to relief goods organized by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees at all levels, local people’s committees, Red Cross units, socio-political organizations, state agencies, licensed charities, and enterprises verified by authorities for relief purposes. Other organizations and individuals wishing to send relief goods may coordinate with these entities to receive free transport support.

On the same day, Vietnam Railways Corporation announced that it would continue to transport relief goods free of charge.

The reception and loading of relief cargo will be organized at key stations across the national railway network that meet operational requirements, including Saigon, Song Than, Nha Trang, Dong Hoi, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Giap Bat, Hanoi, and Hai Phong. Relief goods will be transported to Hue and Da Nang stations for further distribution.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan