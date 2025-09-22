Railway modernization must be inclusive, accessible to majority

More than two weeks since the official launch of the double-decker sightseeing train, “Nam Cua O—The Hanoi Train,” operating on the Hanoi–Tu Son (Bac Ninh Province) route, Vietnam’s railway sector has received encouraging initial feedback.

A traditional folk performance of Quan ho (love duet) folk song on the train

In the press and on social media, many passengers have expressed satisfaction with the quality of service. The new tourism product features five passenger carriages named after the city’s historic gateways, likely O Cau Den, O Quan Chuong, O Cau Giay, O Cho Dua, and O Dong Mac. This marks the capital’s first-ever inner-city tourist train, blending nostalgic elements with distinctive Hanoi-inspired design, art, and culinary experiences.

The train was launched on August 19, operating three times a day, including morning, afternoon, and evening. The service takes passengers through stations consisting of Hanoi, Gia Lam, Tu Son, Long Bien, Dong Anh, and Ha Dong. Along the route, notable stops include cultural landmarks such as the Do Temple in Bac Ninh Province, dedicated to eight emperors of the Ly Dynasty, and the iconic Long Bien Bridge.

During the journey, passengers are treated to traditional folk performances such as Quan ho (love duet) folk song and Hat xam (Xam singing), rich in cultural identity, along with seasonal local delicacies.

Passengers enthusiastically check in aboard the train, sharing the experience as one worth trying, presenting a sign that Vietnam’s railway sector is undergoing a notable transformation, offering a refreshed and modernized image.

However, ticket prices have sparked considerable debate. Currently, fares start at VND550,000 (US$21) for lower berths in standard cabins, VND650,000 (US$25) for upper berths, and VND750,000 (US$28) for VIP cabins. Despite discounts for children and the elderly, many consider the prices high relative to the average income level.

On social media, numerous users expressed a desire to experience the service but admitted to hesitating, noting that for a family of four, the cost could reach nearly VND3 million, a steep price for a journey of just over 20 kilometers.

According to the railway sector, this culture-infused tourist train is the result of private investment, targeting a specific market segment. In fact, the railway industry has already introduced several five-star tourist train services through social mobilization on various routes.

However, by focusing solely on a high-paying customer segment, the railway sector risks falling short of its broader goal of serving the community and missing a valuable opportunity to build lasting public impact.

Vietnam’s railway industry now stands at a pivotal moment, featuring a chance to revitalize its image and restore public trust. But for such a transformation to be truly meaningful, the sector must pay greater attention to accessibility for the majority of passengers. A service can only be deemed successful when it not only creates a positive image but also secures a place in the everyday lives of ordinary people.

Innovation in the railway sector should go beyond the launch of premium trains. It lies in the ability to design a diverse range of services tailored to various customer segments, including middle-income earners, students, and young travelers. By expanding its offerings to be more inclusive, the railway can better serve the wider public. Therefore, the train becomes more than a symbol of modernization; it transforms into a bridge connecting heritage with the present and the everyday lives of millions of people.

By Minh Duy - Translated by Kim Khanh