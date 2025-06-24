Rach Mieu 2 Bridge reaches 95 percent of overall progress

The Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project connecting Tien Giang and Ben Tre provinces has reached about 95 percent of overall progress.

The cable-stayed bridge is expected to be completed by early August.

Director of the My Thuan Project Management Board Tran Van Thi on June 24 announced that all five bridges along the route and the access roads are scheduled to be completed in June and put into operation before September 2.

Contractors are completing the access road and the National Highway 60 interchange at the end of the route.

Nearly 600 workers and engineers are hard working in three rotating shifts per day with four teams at the construction site, along with 150 machines and equipment aiming to complete the project as directed by the Prime Minister.

The Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project starts at Dong Tam intersection, the junction of National Highway 1 and Provincial Road 870 in Chau Thanh District, Tien Giang Province. The project ends at Km16+660 of National Highway 60, about 0.71km north of the Ham Luong Bridge abutment in Ben Tre City, Ben Tre Province.

The project has a total investment of over VND6,810 billion (US$260 million) and is managed by the My Thuan Project Management Board.

The cable-stayed Rach Mieu 2 Bridge is 1,971.2 meters long, part of a 17.6-kilometer-long project with four lanes. It will ease traffic on the existing Rach Mieu Bridge, especially on weekends and holidays.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong