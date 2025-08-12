KOL Summit 2025 promotes safe and civilized online space

Nearly 300 key opinion leaders (KOLs), managers, businesses, and platforms are set to participate in a national conference aimed at fostering a safe and civilized online environment.

The event, titled ‘KOL in the Era of National Advancement’, will call on the influencer community to unite in this effort.

According to the National Cybersecurity Association (NCA), the ‘KOL in the Era of National Advancement’ (KOL Summit 2025) will be held on August 18 in Hanoi. Organized by the NCA in partnership with the Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention Department (A05 under the Ministry of Public Security), the conference will bring together 300 exemplary KOLs representing 34 provinces and cities nationwide.

This is the first national-scale event held in Vietnam aimed at creating a forum to connect the KOL community with managers, businesses, and platforms, working together to spread values and promote the sustainable development of the country in the digital age.

With the theme ‘KOL in the Era of National Advancement’, the conference aims to enhance the positive role of KOLs in building, protecting, and developing the nation, while also affirming the responsibility of influencers in disseminating positive, humane information and sustainable values for the community.

One of the key highlights of the conference is the establishment of the ‘Digital Trust’ Alliance, which unites reputable key opinion leaders (KOLs), businesses, media organizations, and online platforms to promote positive values, foster trust, and establish standards. Serving as a bridge among stakeholders, the Alliance aims to advance transparency, professionalism, and accountability in online activities.

The conference will also formally launch the “Influencer Trust” program, an initiative designed to promote “responsible influence” through targeted communication campaigns, the development of community standards, and the establishment of ethical codes for key opinion leaders (KOLs). The program will also implement a system to evaluate and certify the prestige, transparency, trustworthiness, and accountability of KOLs.

This initiative aims to assist regulatory bodies, businesses, and brands in selecting appropriate media partners, while safeguarding consumers against false information and covert advertising.

The event is expected to bring together numerous renowned and influential figures, including People’s Artist Xuan Bac, singer Tung Duong, rapper Den Vau, singer Ha Myo, Miss Bao Ngoc, Miss Thanh Thuy, and notable content creators across various fields such as MC Khanh Vy, Huy NL, Duy Tham, Meichan, Tina Thao Thi, Vinh Thich An Ngon, Tuan Ngoc Day, and Hana Ban Me. In addition to KOLs, the conference will be attended by representatives from state management agencies, major digital platforms such as TikTok and Meta, as well as leading domestic enterprises and corporations.

By Tran Binh - Translated by Dan Thuy