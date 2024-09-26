Three out of six sub-bridges under Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project completed

The My Thuan Project Management Board under the Ministry of Transport on September 26 reported that contractors completed three out of six sub-bridges under the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project.

The cable-stayed main span of Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project is ahead of schedule.

Accordingly, the sub-bridges of My Tho, Tam Son and Ba Lai were completed while three remaining bridges including Xoai Hot, Rach Mieu 2 and Ma River have been accelerating.

According to the My Thuan Project Management Board, nearly 600 workers and technical staff have been working hard in three rotating shifts per day for four teams on the construction sites amid unfavorable weather conditions, along with 147 machines and equipment, to complete the project as soon as possible.

Up to now, the construction progress of the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project has reached nearly 60 percent of the overall plan, including its cable-stayed main span is ahead of schedule by more than 5.91 percent.

The two Mekong Delta provinces of Tien Giang and Ben Tre have already handed over an entire area of the land, totaling 17.6 kilometers, to the construction unit.

The Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project connecting the two provinces of Tien Giang and Ben Tre was started at the end of March 2022, with a total investment of more than VND6.8 trillion (US$275 million).

The Rach Mieu 2 Bridge starts from the Dong Tam Intersection in Tien Giang Province’s Chau Thanh District and ends at the intersection of National Highway No.60 and the road to Ham Luong Bridge in Ben Tre Province’s Ben Tre City.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong