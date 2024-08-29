Tien Giang hands over entire site for Rach Mieu 2 Bridge construction project

Tien Giang Province handed over the entire site for the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge construction and investment project covering a total area of over 204,191 square meters to the construction units.

Deputy Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Tien Giang Province Vo Van Tuoi reported on August 29 that the Mekong Delta province is also accelerating construction of a resettlement area for the project in Phuoc Thanh Commune, My Tho City on an area of 50,683 square meters with a total investment of VND230 billion (US$9.2 million).

This effort aims to help households affected by the project stabilize their lives as soon as possible.

The My Thuan Project Management Board under the Ministry of Transport informed that the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project, crossing the Tien River and connecting Tien Giang and Ben Tre provinces, has a total investment of over VND6,810 billion (US$274 million).

Construction units have commenced work along the entire 14-kilometer-long route and the project has reached approximately 56 percent of volume, meeting overall plan requirements.

Notably, the construction progress of the main bridge component exceeded by more than 5 percent compared to the schedule.

Currently, the construction units are mobilizing technical equipment and human resources, taking advantage of favorable weather conditions and organizing three rotating shifts per day for four teams to ensure the fastest progress as well as the highest quality to complete the project before September 2, 2025.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong