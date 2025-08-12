More rare animals found in Chu Mom Ray National Park

Chu Mom Ray National Park in the Central Province of Quang Ngai has recorded the first-ever sightings of two rare species including the Asian black bear and the flying crab.

An individual Asian bear has just been discovered in Chu Mom Ray National Park through a camera trap

The discovery, made using an extensive camera trap system, underscores the effectiveness of this technology in biodiversity conservation. According to Park Director Dao Xuan Thuy, 280 automatic cameras have been installed across the park’s 60,600 hectares of forest to monitor wildlife, document rare species, and protect valuable genetic resources.

Both the Asian black bear and the flying crab are classified as Group IIB species—endangered, rare, and prioritized for protection. They were spotted in the Ya Mo Forest Enterprise area within the park.

Recent camera trap footage has also revealed other endangered species, including gaurs, red-faced chickens, green peacocks, and red-shanked douc langurs. These continuous findings highlight the park’s effective forest protection measures and the thriving condition of its wildlife habitats.

Currently, Chu Mom Ray National Park is home to 1,003 recorded animal species, 112 of which are considered endangered or rare. Moving forward, the park will continue to strengthen its management and protection efforts to preserve and develop the genetic diversity of its rare fauna, contributing to long-term biodiversity conservation.

By Huu Phuc - Translated by Dan Thuy