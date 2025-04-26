Rach Mieu 2 Bridge to open to traffic before September 2

The Government Office has just announced Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s conclusions regarding investment and development of the transportation infrastructure system in the Mekong Delta region.

The Government set a target of completing 3,000 kilometers of expressways across the country by 2030, including around 600 kilometers in the Mekong Delta by 2026.

The Prime Minister emphasized the determination to complete the projects ahead of schedule. Particularly, the Cao Lanh—An Huu expressway project’s component 1 is currently behind schedule and must be accelerated to be completed in 2025 as planned.

As for the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has assigned the Ministry of Construction to instruct the investors and contractors to speed up construction progress, aiming to complete and open the bridge to traffic before National Day, September 2, 2025, four months earlier than initially planned.

Regarding the Can Tho – Ca Mau expressway project, the Prime Minister has instructed the Ministry of Construction to urge My Thuan Project Management Board to accelerate progress and strive to complete the project before December 19, 2025.

The People's Committees of the provinces and cities of Can Tho, An Giang, Hau Giang, and Soc Trang have been required to ensure the completion of the Chau Doc—Can Tho—Soc Trang expressway's component projects before July 2026.

Earlier, on April 19, the main spans of Rach Mieu 2 Bridge were officially connected after more than three years of construction. This is a significant milestone toward completing and opening the project to traffic before September 2.

Rach Mieu 2 Bridge is one of 50 key projects selected by the Government to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975- April 30, 2025).

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong