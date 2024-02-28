Tien Giang asked to hand over land to Rach Mieu Bridge 2 project in Q1

Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Duy Lam on February 27 conducted an inspection of the construction progress of the Rach Mieu Bridge 2 project connecting the Mekong Delta provinces of Tien Giang and Ben Tre.

Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Duy Lam on February 27 conducts an inspection of the construction progress of the Rach Mieu Bridge 2 project. (Photo: SGGP)

At the working session, the Deputy Minister of Transport asked the construction units to promptly implement the Rach Mieu Bridge 2 project and complete the work by 2025.

Tien Giang Province must quickly resolve difficulties and problems and hand over the site in the first quarter (Q1) this year, especially the 700-meter soft ground area, and affected households of the project located on the provincial road 864 in Chau Thanh District and at the Dong Tam intersection.

As of present, Tien Giang Province has handed over 88.1 percent of the land. The My Thuan Project Management Board has carried out all 6 bidding packages. The total output value of the contracts under construction accounted for VND1,302 billion (US$52.8 million) of the capital of VND3,303 billion (US$134.2 million).

The Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project has not yet completed site clearance. (Photo: SGGP)

A groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Rach Mieu Bridge 2 in Ben Tre’s Chau Thanh District was held on March 29, 2022.

The bridge has a total length of 17.6 kilometers and a width of 17.5 meters, including approach roads with a total length of over two kilometers. It has six lanes for vehicles with a speed limit of 80 kilometers per hour. The project, worth VND5.1 trillion (US$221 million), is expected to be completed by 2025.

By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh