Quang Ngai boasts tallest Bodhisattva statue in Southeast Asia

Minh Duc Pagoda in Tinh Long Commune, Quang Ngai City, Quang Ngai Province is home to a 125-meter-tall Bodhisattva statue, which is one of the tallest Bodhisattva statues in Southeast Asia.

Bodhisattva statue in Minh Duc Pagoda (Photo: SGGP)

Located on the top of Thien Ma Mountain, near the Tra Khuc River, Minh Duc Pagoda is an attractive destination for locals and visitors. Construction of Minh Duc Pagoda began in 2018.

The pagoda received more than 32,000 visitors during the 4-day Tet holiday and became the most visited tourist destination in Quang Ngai Province.

Bodhisattva statue in Minh Duc Pagoda under construction (Photo: SGGP)

Minh Duc Pagoda is located in the Thien Ma Spiritual and Cultural Area, covering an area of 90 hectares on Thien Ma Mountain, which is one of the three famous mountains in Quang Ngai Province, including Thien An, Thien But, and Thien Ma.

The Thien Ma Spiritual and Cultural Area is expected to become an attractive tourist destination, drawing visitors to this region.

The Thien Ma Spiritual and Cultural Area includes various items, such as an area of the main hall covering around 10,800 square meters, a Buddha Emperor tower, a garden of Buddhas, parks, and more.

Minh Duc Pagoda is located in the Thien Ma Spiritual and Cultural Area. (Photo: SGGP)

The pagoda receives more than 32,000 visitors during the 4-day Tet holiday. (Photo: SGGP)

The area of the main hall covering around 10,800 square meters (Photo: SGGP)

A garden of Buddhas (Photo: SGGP)

Co Luy Bridge seen from Minh Duc Pagoda

By Nguyen Trang—Translated by Kim Khanh