Multimedia

Quang Ngai boasts tallest Bodhisattva statue in Southeast Asia

SGGP

Minh Duc Pagoda in Tinh Long Commune, Quang Ngai City, Quang Ngai Province is home to a 125-meter-tall Bodhisattva statue, which is one of the tallest Bodhisattva statues in Southeast Asia.

tuongfat2.jpg
Bodhisattva statue in Minh Duc Pagoda (Photo: SGGP)

Located on the top of Thien Ma Mountain, near the Tra Khuc River, Minh Duc Pagoda is an attractive destination for locals and visitors. Construction of Minh Duc Pagoda began in 2018.

The pagoda received more than 32,000 visitors during the 4-day Tet holiday and became the most visited tourist destination in Quang Ngai Province.

tuongfat1.jpg
Bodhisattva statue in Minh Duc Pagoda under construction (Photo: SGGP)
tuongfat3.jpg

Minh Duc Pagoda is located in the Thien Ma Spiritual and Cultural Area, covering an area of 90 hectares on Thien Ma Mountain, which is one of the three famous mountains in Quang Ngai Province, including Thien An, Thien But, and Thien Ma.

The Thien Ma Spiritual and Cultural Area is expected to become an attractive tourist destination, drawing visitors to this region.

The Thien Ma Spiritual and Cultural Area includes various items, such as an area of the main hall covering around 10,800 square meters, a Buddha Emperor tower, a garden of Buddhas, parks, and more.

tuongfat4.jpg
Minh Duc Pagoda is located in the Thien Ma Spiritual and Cultural Area. (Photo: SGGP)
tuongfat5.jpg
The pagoda receives more than 32,000 visitors during the 4-day Tet holiday. (Photo: SGGP)
tuongfat6.jpg
tuongfat7.jpg
The area of the main hall covering around 10,800 square meters (Photo: SGGP)
tuongfat8.jpg
A garden of Buddhas (Photo: SGGP)
tuongfat9.jpg
Co Luy Bridge seen from Minh Duc Pagoda
By Nguyen Trang—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Bodhisattva statue Minh Duc Pagoda Quang Ngai province tallest Bodhisattva statue

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn