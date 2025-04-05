Travel

Quang Nam offers massive tourism promotions this year

The central province of Quang Nam organized a tourism promotion conference to introduce its tourist products in Ho Chi Minh City on April 4.

8-9341-9534.jpg
Delegates attend the signing ceremony for Quang Nam Province Tourism Development Cooperation at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference, the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Quang Nam Province and relevant units and businesses presented to visitors discounted vacation packages with exclusive deals on airline tickets, hotels, and tours.

Some of the highlighted tours currently being offered include a trip to explore Bay Mau Coconut Forest combined with enjoying local cuisine; Thanh Ha Deluxe Terra Tour—an experience at the ancient pottery village along the river and the largest clay park in Vietnam; the "Memories of Hoi An" show; and the "Flying Over Heritage" paragliding tour.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Hong, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Quang Nam Province, said that the department has cooperated with several agencies and businesses to launch the 2025 tourism promotion program under the theme “Quang Nam—The Green Heritage Region.”

The program will run from April to November and is divided into two phases. Phase 1, titled “Quang Nam - Summer Emotions,” will take place from April to August. Phase 2, called “Golden Season of Quang Nam,” will run from September to the end of November 2025. The total cost of the program is about VND10 billion (US$387,814).

hoiana-5820-5906.jpg
At the conference (Photo: SGGP)
khach-vui-choi-tai-hoi-an-7376-9548.jpg
Tourists visit Hoi An ancient town.
By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh

