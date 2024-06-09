Travel

Quang Binh received first charter train

The Department of Tourism of the north central coastal province of Quang Binh received the first charter train carrying 300 tourists of the year at Dong Hoi train station on June 9.

The Department of Tourism of Quang Binh Province. receives the first charter train carrying 300 tourists of the year at Dong Hoi train station on June 9. (Photo: SGGP)

Charter train is a rail booking service on hires a number of cabins, entire carriages, or the whole train for a special event or purpose, bringing visitors exciting experiences on the visit to tourist attractions in Quang Binh Province.

The chartered train No.SE17 departed from Hanoi on the evening of June 8 and arrived at Quang Binh on the morning of June 9.

The new service was operated by the UNESCO Hanoi Travel Club in collaboration with the Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company in response to the "Vietnamese People Traveling in Vietnam - My Beloved Vietnam" program launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to stimulate domestic tourism.

The journey is one of the activities of the cooperation program on tourism development between the Department of Tourism of Quang Binh Province and the UNESCO Hanoi Travel Club, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Tourism Le Thi Ngoc Ha said.

The first charter train carrying 300 tourists to Quang Binh Province (Photo: SGGP)

According to the UNESCO Hanoi Travel Club, the travel company has implemented three charter trains carrying more than 1,000 travelers to Quang Binh on June 8, 22, and July 13.

After offering seven charter trains in 2020, the program was interrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and various objective fluctuations. In 2024, the alliance of member enterprises of the UNESCO Hanoi Travel Club relaunched the charter train service to serve tourists.

By Minh Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh

charter train Quang Binh UNESCO Hanoi Travel Club "Vietnamese People Traveling in Vietnam - My Beloved Vietnam" program

