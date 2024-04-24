Ministry launches domestic tourism stimulation program

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has kicked off a program to stimulate domestic tourism during a five-day holiday for this year's upcoming Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labor Day (May 1).

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has kicked off a program to stimulate domestic tourism. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism suggested the People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities to coordinate with agencies, organizations, enterprises, and local communities to launch the "Vietnamese People Traveling in Vietnam - My Beloved Vietnam" program with new tourism products, and high-quality service packages to enhance tourist experience, diversify products, and improve service quality.

Under the domestic tourism stimulation program called "Vietnamese People Traveling in Vietnam - My Beloved Vietnam", the Departments of Tourism, Departments of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, and Tourism Promotion Centers of localities will introduce destinations and tourist attractions, ensure a safe, friendly, and quality tourism environment.

Provinces and cities widely disseminate information about the operating hours of tourist areas, attractions, tourism products, and services that are ready to attract tourists during the holiday and this summer tourism season.

Additionally, relevant units must complete regulations and guidelines to ensure security, safety, cleanliness, and civility for tourism activities, tourists, workers, and local communities.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism also suggested tourism management departments and local authorities regularly inspect and monitor the quality of tourism services and stimulation programs, and make a report to the People's Committees of provinces, cities, and the ministry.

The domestic tourism stimulation program has been launched in accordance with the Prime Minister’s Directive on comprehensive, quick, and sustainable tourism development in the upcoming time featuring the motto “Special products - Professional services - Convenient and simple procedures - Competitive prices – Clean and beautiful environment - Safe, civilized and friendly destinations”.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh