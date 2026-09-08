PV Drilling makes VNSI Top 20, Forbes Vietnam ESG Top 50

Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Service Corporation, or PV Drilling (HOSE: PVD), has been recognized among Vietnam's leading ESG performers in 2026 and for its contribution to the State budget.

PV Drilling is stepping up investment in drilling rigs to meet market demand while advancing its sustainable development goals.

PV Drilling was included in the Top 20 companies of the 2026 Vietnam Sustainability Index, or VNSI, announced by the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, and was also named among Forbes Vietnam's Top 50 ESG Leaders for 2026.

The drilling contractor additionally entered CafeF's 2026 STATE 100 ranking of the 100 State-owned enterprises making the largest contributions to Vietnam's State budget.

The recognitions underscore PV Drilling's efforts to integrate environmental, social, and governance, or ESG, principles into its sustainable development strategy, corporate governance, and business operations.

According to HOSE, the VNSI is an official stock market index designed to identify listed companies with strong sustainability performance. Under the VNSI 2.0 methodology, 20 constituent stocks are selected from the VN100 based on screening requirements and sustainability scores.

PV Drilling's continued inclusion in the index reflects market recognition of its efforts to strengthen corporate governance and sustainable business practices, while also increasing the company's visibility among domestic and international investors.

Forbes Vietnam's Top 50 ESG Leaders 2026 involved a rigorous screening and evaluation process. SGS Vietnam conducted an independent technical assessment based on 66 indicators covering environmental, social, governance, financial, and compliance criteria.

Forbes Vietnam also applied ten eligibility requirements, with companies required to meet at least 80 percent of the criteria, have no material issues affecting eligibility, and provide sufficient verifiable data and supporting documentation.

PV Drilling met most of the criteria, backed by its policies, data management systems, and measurable operating results.

PV Drilling actively supports the "For a Green Vietnam" program.

In governance, PV Drilling established an ESG Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee under its Board of Directors in 2025. The company also introduced an ESG Policy Framework and ESG targets for 2026-2030 and began developing a company-wide set of ESG indicators and a unified data governance system.

It has also strengthened risk management, internal controls, and information disclosure as part of efforts to improve corporate transparency.

Environmental indicators have shown steady improvement. Between 2023 and 2025, PV Drilling reduced its electricity consumption intensity from 425.42 kilowatt-hours to 239.30 kilowatt-hours per VND1 billion in revenue.

LED lighting now accounts for 81 percent of lighting across PV Drilling's rigs, helping the company save an estimated 1,119 tons of diesel fuel each year.

PV Drilling also reported that 100 percent of its wastewater was treated to regulatory standards and all hazardous waste was handled in accordance with legal requirements. The company recorded no environmental law violations for three consecutive years.

Its social indicators have also improved. Total employee training hours rose from 43,716 in 2023 to 70,424 in 2025, while the employee retention rate reached 91 percent and local workers accounted for 84 percent of its workforce.

Investment in corporate social responsibility initiatives increased sharply from VND1.4 billion to VND30.2 billion over the period, while VND959 million was allocated to forest planting programs.

PV Drilling said its ESG initiatives have progressed alongside stronger financial performance.

PV Drilling has funded STEM classrooms, school facilities, and community housing projects in several localities, contributing to community development.

Consolidated revenue nearly doubled from VND5.804 trillion in 2023 to VND11.553 trillion in 2025, while pre-tax profit increased from VND658 billion to VND1.386 trillion.

The company contributed more than VND1 trillion to the State budget in 2025, while drilling rig operational efficiency remained at approximately 99.9 percent.

The figures indicate that ESG is increasingly being incorporated not merely as a compliance requirement but as part of PV Drilling's strategy for creating long-term value and strengthening competitiveness.

Its inclusion in both the VNSI Top 20 and Forbes Vietnam's Top 50 ESG Leaders for 2026 further highlights the company's efforts to integrate sustainability principles into governance and core business operations.

PV Drilling's economic contribution has also been recognized in CafeF's recently released STATE 100 ranking for 2026, which is based on State-budget payments actually made by enterprises during the 2025 financial year. The company was among 71 of the 100 enterprises on the list that each contributed more than VND1 trillion to the State budget. PV Drilling has continued that contribution in 2026. In the first six months of the year, the company paid VND879 billion into the State budget, reinforcing its role as a significant contributor to public finances while pursuing a business strategy increasingly centered on sustainable growth and ESG performance.

By Nguyet Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan