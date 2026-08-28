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Da Nang breaks ground on VND1.5 trillion Tam Anh 1 Industrial Park

SGGPO

The Da Nang People’s Committee, in coordination with Chu Lai Float Glass Joint Stock Company (CFG), broke ground on the Tam Anh 1 Industrial Park Infrastructure Investment and Construction Project in Tam Anh Commune on August 28.

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Delegates perform the ceremonial button-pressing to officially break ground on the project. (Photo: SGGP)

Developed by Chu Lai Float Glass Joint Stock Company (CFG), the project covers 167.05 hectares and has a total investment of VND1.518 trillion (US$58.1 million). It will operate for 70 years, with implementation scheduled from the third quarter of 2026 through the fourth quarter of 2028.

Tam Anh 1 Industrial Park benefits from convenient connectivity to seaports, airports, expressways, and other key transport routes, helping reduce logistics costs and facilitating production, goods circulation, and import-export activities.

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The project has a total investment of more than VND1.5 trillion. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Phan Thai Binh said that, once completed, the project would add to the city’s industrial land fund with modern and integrated infrastructure, creating additional space to attract investment and helping enhance industrial development capacity in the southern part of the city.

He expressed his hope that Tam Anh 1 Industrial Park would become a new driving force for industrial development and investment attraction, contributing to Da Nang’s goal of achieving double-digit economic growth.

On the occasion, the investor presented 120 gifts to disadvantaged students and donated four houses to poor households in the project area, with total funding of VND300 million.

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Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee, Phan Thai Binh speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)
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Representatives of the investor present houses to local residents and scholarships to disadvantaged students. (Photo: SGGP)
By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Tam Anh 1 Industrial Park Chu Lai Float Glass Joint Stock Company (CFG) Da Nang

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