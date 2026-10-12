Ho Chi Minh City officials, civil servants donate to "For the Poor" Fund

On the morning of October 12, during the weekly flag-raising ceremony, cadres, civil servants, and workers from various agencies and units in Ho Chi Minh City launched a donation drive to support the Ho Chi Minh City "For the Poor" Fund for 2026.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (C) and delegates attend a campaign mobilizing cadres, civil servants, and workers to donate to the 2026 "For the Poor" Fund. (Photo: SGGP)

During the morning ceremony, specialized advisory and assisting agencies of the Ho Chi Minh City Municipal Party Committee mobilized their cadres, civil servants, and employees to contribute to the city's 2026 "For the Poor" Fund.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong (R) presents a symbolic donation plaque to the 2026 "For the Poor" Fund. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was attended by high-ranking municipal officials, including Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, Vice Secretaries of the Municipal Party Committee Dang Minh Thong and Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Head of the Organization Commission Pham Thanh Kien, and Head of the Commission for Information and Education Duong Anh Duc.

At the ceremony, Truong Thanh Nga, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Mass Organizations of Ho Chi Minh City, received a symbolic plaque representing a donation of over VND263 million (over US$10,000) to the 2026 "For the Poor" Fund, contributed by the cadres, civil servants, and workers of the specialized advisory and assisting agencies under the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Staff from HCMC National Assembly Delegation, People's Council, and People's Committee Offices donate to the "For the Poor" Fund on October 12. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, during their weekly flag-raising ceremony, the Offices of the National Assembly Delegation, the People's Council and the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City organized a donation drive to support the Ho Chi Minh City "For the Poor" Fund for 2026.

The ceremony was attended by city leaders, including Vice Chairmen of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Van Dung and Huynh Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairmen of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Van Bay and Bui Minh Thanh, along with all cadres, civil servants, public employees, and workers from the two offices.

Through the drive, all personnel working at the Offices of the National Assembly Delegation, the People's Council and the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City contributed one day's salary, totaling over VND210 million to support the city's "For the Poor" Fund.

At the ceremony, Nguyen Thi Tuyet Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Mass Organizations of Ho Chi Minh City, accepted the symbolic donation plaque representing the contributions from the agencies to the 2026 "For the Poor" Fund.

Staff of the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee donate to the "For the Poor" Fund. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, staff and civil servants of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC contributed at least one day's salary to the "For the Poor" Fund, raising more than VND43 million.

Through these concrete and practical contributions, each cadre, civil servant, public employee, and worker joins hands to effectively implement Ho Chi Minh City's "Sustainable Poverty Reduction" program, contributing to building a civilized, modern, compassionate city with a high quality of life.

By Van Minh, Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh