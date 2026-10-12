Ho Chi Minh City, Hamburg boost cooperation in green transition, rail technology

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc met Hamburg First Mayor Peter Tschentscher on October 12 to discuss cooperation in transport, rail technology and green energy.

Ho Chi Minh City Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc at a meeting with a delegation from Hamburg, Germany

The meeting was also attended by Ho Chi Minh City Vice Chairman Truong Minh Huy Vu and representatives of municipal departments and agencies.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc welcomed Mr. Peter Tschentscher's decision to include Ho Chi Minh City in his working visit and to attend the German Business and Investment Forum in Vietnam 2026, describing it as a sign of Hamburg's interest in strengthening ties with Vietnam and the southern metropolis.

He reaffirmed the city's commitment to the Vietnam-Germany strategic partnership and acknowledged the contributions of German businesses operating in Ho Chi Minh City.

Ho Chi Minh City Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc presents a souvenir to Hamburg First Mayor Peter Tschentscher.

Highlighting similarities between the two cities, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc called for closer and more substantive cooperation in railway technology, urban transport, renewable energy, and green transition initiatives.

Ho Chi Minh City would work alongside German businesses and proactively create a favorable investment environment to accelerate the implementation of joint projects and initiatives, delivering tangible benefits to bilateral relations, he said.

Mr. Peter Tschentscher expressed his impression of Ho Chi Minh City's dynamic development, saying the visit offered his delegation an opportunity to assess the local investment climate firsthand and gain a better understanding of the city's culture and history.

Delegates pose for a group photo.

Hamburg has strengths in smart port technologies, green ports, renewable energy, and green transition solutions, he said, adding that the city government wanted to contribute further to Ho Chi Minh City's development by building on the strong relationship between Germany and Vietnam.

He identified seaport development, urban transport infrastructure, railway technology and clean energy as areas with significant potential for cooperation between the two cities.

By Phuong Nam – Translated by Thuy Doan