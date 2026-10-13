Ho Chi Minh City urgently steps up flood prevention as tides reach record highs

High tides in HCMC have breached historic records at 1.87m, compounding severe flood risks alongside heavy rains. City authorities are urgently expediting key infrastructure projects and shifting strategy from flood defense to water management.

Mr. Bui Minh Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committe, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Tidal surges on October 11 recorded water levels at Thu Dau Mot Station reaching 1.87 meters, exceeding the historic peak set in 2025 by 0.01 meters. Combined with eight heavy downpours since the beginning of the year, these developments create an urgent demand for flood prevention solutions in Ho Chi Minh City.

On October 12, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee held a conference to review disaster prevention and control efforts over the first nine months of the year and to outline plans for the final three months.

According to a representative from the Southern Meteorological and Hydrological Station, tidal levels rose sharply throughout September and early October. On October 11, recorded water levels reached 1.68 meters at Trung An Station, 0.03 meters above alarm level 3; 1.64 meters at Nha Be Station; and 1.87 meters at Thu Dau Mot Station, 0.01 meters higher than the historic 2025 peak. Five more high-tide waves are projected before the end of the year.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Chanh, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, reported that during the first nine months, the city experienced two tidal surges above alarm level 3, exceeding 1.6 meters, along with eight heavy rainstorms and tornadoes. Year-to-date, natural disasters have resulted in three deaths, two injuries, damage to 25 houses, three fish farming cages, and 45,500 square meters of crops, as well as 19 fallen trees.

In response to the complex weather patterns, Mr. Bui Minh Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, called for a mindset shift from flood defense to water management, emphasizing that retention basin planning and detailed drainage master planning must be thoroughly calculated.

It is necessary to accelerate the dredging of 23 flood-regulating reservoirs and urgently maintain and repair critical infrastructure across the city. The Department of Agriculture and Environment must immediately begin executing the 89 projects already approved for 21 wards and communes. For the remaining group of 134 projects across 23 wards and communes, the Department of Finance must submit them promptly for approval by the People's Committee, the Vice Chairman instructed.

High tides flood Pham Huu Lau Street in Tan My Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, on the evening of October 11. (Photo; SGGP)

Meanwhile, an updated warning from the Southern Meteorological and Hydrological Station indicated that on the evening of October 12, peak tides at Phu An, Nha Be, and Thu Dau Mot stations reached high levels during evening rush hour. Combined with potential rainfall, the situation increases the risk of deep inundation and traffic disruption.

Specifically, peak tides at Nha Be Station hit 1.74 meters at 5:00 p.m., Phu An Station at 1.7 meters at 6:00 p.m., and Thu Dau Mot Station at 1.88 meters at 7:00 p.m.

Compared to alarm level 3 of 1.6 meters, water levels at these stations during the evening exceeded the threshold by 0.14 meters, 0.10 meters, and 0.28 meters, respectively.

As the situation coincides with the evening commute, rising tides submerged residential areas and low-lying or riverside roads, disrupting traffic flow. Commuters were advised to adjust their travel times and select suitable routes.

Supplementary information updated on October 12 by the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting indicates that coastal high tides in Southern Vietnam will remain elevated from October 12 to October 15 before receding through October 19 and rising again thereafter.

By Kien Cuong, Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh