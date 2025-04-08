Proud of the city named after President Ho Chi Minh

Fifty years ago during these days, the liberation forces moved towards Saigon, joining with local uprising forces to conduct the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising, with the final victory of the Ho Chi Minh Campaign.

A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

The great victory in 1975 contributed to successfully ending the 30-year journey of the resistance war against the US to save the country and liberating the city where President Ho Chi Minh boarded the vessel Latouche-Tréville and headed overseas to seek a way to save the country.

No matter how much time passes, the immortal epic of the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising will always resonate, continuously shaping the spirit and intellect of the Vietnamese people in the journey to the future. The hardships and achievements of peacetime may not compare to those of wartime; however, the challenges and difficulties that Ho Chi Minh City and the country have overcome are truly remarkable triumphs, filled with immense pride.

It is hard to imagine the challenges that the city had to face in the post-war period, such as maintaining public order and security, providing food for nearly four million people, securing raw materials for the factories of an industrial hub, and creating jobs for millions of citizens in the context of being besieged and under embargo, a two-front war, and an inappropriate subsidized bureaucratic mechanism.

It is hard to imagine that tens of millions of people in the city faced the Covid-19 pandemic and numerous challenges to social distancing and quarantining. The streets were eerily quiet on the days of the coronavirus lockdown. All hospitals, including field hospitals, were overwhelmed with patients, and healthcare workers had to work with the spirit of warriors, urgently seeking ways to save the lives of citizens.

The Party Committee and the people of the city have always upheld the tradition of resilience, dynamism, and creativity during their journey. They have consistently developed numerous models and examples in various fields, continuously proposed innovative policies to the Central Government that align with practical realities for development, listened, and launched decisive action to quickly address situations and resolve bottlenecks.

Ho Chi Minh City has always been worthy of the glorious mission for the whole country, maintained its role as the economic locomotive, and ensured national security and defense, cultural, and social development. It is a hub for the development of various markets, improvement of the investment environment, leading in scientific-technological research and applications, promoting the knowledge-based economy, and international integration.

In every stage of its development, Ho Chi Minh City has always received close guidance from the Central Government, strong cooperation from localities, and contributions from overseas Vietnamese communities and international friends. Especially the “Da Lat Event,” a historic meeting that took place from July 13 to 19, 1983, had a direct impact on the renewal journey of Ho Chi Minh City and the country, proving that the Politburo listened and paid attention to the leadership of Ho Chi Minh City and its agencies, who dared to break from conventional methods with new approaches.

Over the past 50 years, the Politburo has issued four resolutions on the development of Ho Chi Minh City, providing crucial directions that have helped the Party, government, and people of the city achieve significant achievements in building and protecting the nation, industrializing and modernizing the country, and integrating internationally.

The economic scale of Ho Chi Minh City has strongly developed, with State budget collection accounting for a significant proportion. The city has achieved an average GRDP of US$ 7,758 per capita and the goal of reducing poverty as well as maintaining national security and defense.

The Party, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City will strive to accomplish the goals and tasks set for 2025 and outlined in the 11th Party Congress of the city, laying the foundation for acceleration and development.

With its rich history and pride as a city named after President Ho Chi Minh, honored three times with the title of “Heroic City”, the Party, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City will continue to maintain their role as the economic locomotive in realizing the ambitious goals of the nation in this new era of growth.

By Pham Phuong Thao—Translated by Kim Khanh