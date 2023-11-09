SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Promotional programs to be launched in response to “HCMC Tourism Week”

Many travel businesses plan to offer new tours and promotional programs in response to the “HCMC Tourism Week” scheduled to take place at the beginning of December.
(Illustrative photo: SGGP)

Additionally, accommodation facilities have been encouraged to organize green practices and use eco-friendly materials in hotels.

Restaurants, food and beverage services will offer incentives to customers who take away food in their own reusable containers.

Supermarkets, such as Go!, Satra, Co.opmart, and MM Mega Market will also promote the “Green Consumption” program with green products and give incentives to customers who bring in their own reusable bags.

Transport operators using green materials and vehicles will provide preferences to passengers who participate in tours visiting tourist attractions in Thu Duc City and districts across the city.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh

