Projects celebrating 1st Ca Mau Province Party Congress inaugurated

The Ca Mau Provincial People’s Committee held a ceremony to inaugurate numerous projects in celebration of the first Congress of the provincial Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

The inauguration ceremony took place at Phan Ngoc Hien Square, An Xuyen Ward, Ca Mau Province on the afternoon of October 16.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (R), incumbent and former Party and State leaders attend the inauguration ceremony of Phan Ngoc Hien Square.

Among attendees were Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Ms. Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, former Politburo member and former Chairwoman of the National Assembly; General Le Hong Anh, former Politburo member and former Permanent Member of the Secretariat; Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan, former Politburo member and former Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Ms. Truong My Hoa, former Member of the Party Central Committee and former Vice President; along with incumbent and former leaders of Ca Mau Province.

The delegates perform the inauguration ceremony ritual of Phan Ngoc Hien Square.

A total of 11 projects were invested in with a budget of over VND2,400 billion (US$91 million), including Phan Ngoc Hien Square; Ganh Hao Bridge; the statue cluster commemorating the train journey to the North; the Dam Doi – Cai Nuoc – Cha La Victory Site; the commemorative book of Heroic Vietnamese Mothers in Ca Mau Province; historical book of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee; the Ca Mau Provincial Sports Complex; upgrades to the East Sea dike and associated sluice systems; the Provincial Police Hall; the Bac Lieu Aristocrat Hotel; and a high-tech, intensive shrimp farming project in Dong Hai Commune.

Delivering his remarks at the ceremony, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ca Mau Province Pham Thanh Ngai emphasized that the inaugurated projects aim to celebrate the first Party Congress of Ca Mau for the 2025–2030 term, sharing a common goal of promoting socio-economic development, ensuring national defense and security, and entering the new term with confidence and a strong aspiration for rapid and sustainable growth.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang together with former Party and State leaders visit the exhibition space showcasing images, artifacts and documents of Ca Mau Province across different periods.

These projects aim to contribute to a renewed provincial landscape, improve people’s living standards, and foster pride in the southernmost land of the country.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang together with Nguyen Ho Hai, Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee, tour the exhibition space.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang takes a commemorative photo with incumbent and former leaders of Ca Mau Province at the inauguration ceremony.

Before attending the inauguration ceremony, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, along with former Party and State leaders, toured the exhibition space showcasing images, artifacts and documents of Ca Mau Province across different periods.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong