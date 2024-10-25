Culture/art

Program presenting Korean traditional cultural products held in major cities

SGGP

The "Traditions Shaping Today’s Life" program showcasing traditional cultural products of South Korea will be organized in Hanoi and HCMC from October 25 to November 3.

korea trien lam.jpg

The exhibition will display 112 traditional cultural products of 23 Korean enterprises, such as South Korean pattern design brand OUWR, which created the hanbok (traditional Korean dress) that K-pop girl group BlackPink wore, Gangnam General Brewery Co., Ltd., which produces traditional Korean liquors, and KIM BYEOL HEE, a ceramic company that specializes in manufacturing teapots and tea cups.

Visitors will have a chance to enjoy traditional games and costumes, experience the culture of South Korea by wearing a hanbok, and enjoy tea while visiting the program.

Director-General of the Cultural Policy Bureau at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Lee Hae Don said that the program aims to create opportunities for startups in the field of traditional Korean culture to promote their products in Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam.

The Korean Cultural Center in Vietnam will also organize the Vietnam-South Korea Cultural Festival on Le Loi Street in the center of HCMC on October 26-27, offering an opportunity for locals and visitors to learn about Korean traditional culture.

Related News
By Thu Ha – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Korean traditional cultural products Korean Cultural Center in Vietnam "Traditions Shaping Today’s Life" program Vietnam-South Korea Cultural Festival

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn