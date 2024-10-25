Program presenting Korean traditional cultural products held in major cities

The "Traditions Shaping Today’s Life" program showcasing traditional cultural products of South Korea will be organized in Hanoi and HCMC from October 25 to November 3.

The exhibition will display 112 traditional cultural products of 23 Korean enterprises, such as South Korean pattern design brand OUWR, which created the hanbok (traditional Korean dress) that K-pop girl group BlackPink wore, Gangnam General Brewery Co., Ltd., which produces traditional Korean liquors, and KIM BYEOL HEE, a ceramic company that specializes in manufacturing teapots and tea cups.

Visitors will have a chance to enjoy traditional games and costumes, experience the culture of South Korea by wearing a hanbok, and enjoy tea while visiting the program.

Director-General of the Cultural Policy Bureau at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Lee Hae Don said that the program aims to create opportunities for startups in the field of traditional Korean culture to promote their products in Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam.

The Korean Cultural Center in Vietnam will also organize the Vietnam-South Korea Cultural Festival on Le Loi Street in the center of HCMC on October 26-27, offering an opportunity for locals and visitors to learn about Korean traditional culture.

By Thu Ha – Translated by Kim Khanh