Program launched to benefit young businesspersons

A program was launched to help young people’s digital capacity for their business development.

At the program launch last year

The Center for Research and Training, Fostering Digital Media Knowledge (Vietnam Digital Media Association), in collaboration with the Vietnam Youth Startup Support Center and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Union, has unveiled a program designed to enhance digital business capacity among young people and promote digital economic development, while simultaneously fulfilling social responsibilities.

In accordance with the program's objectives, 20 million Vietnamese youth will undergo training to enhance their digital business capacity. This training will teach young people with necessary skills to establish social media channel systems and develop media content on digital platforms.

The program encompasses the organization of megalive sessions and the execution of hashtag content campaigns.

This initiative is set to commence in November 2024 on the online training platform of the Vietnam Youth Startup Support Center, aiming to foster the development of a sustainable digital economy and business practices that integrate social responsibility.

By Kim Thanh - Translated by Anh Quan

