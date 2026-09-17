Printing, packaging firms face pressure to accelerate green transition

Vietnam's printing and packaging industry faces growing pressure to modernize as global buyers demand safer, recyclable and greener products, while nearly 80 percent of domestic firms still rely on conventional technology.

Delegates examine new printing and packaging equipment and technologies at VietnamPrintPack 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City.

The challenge was highlighted at VietnamPrintPack 2026, which opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City on September 16. The 24th international exhibition on printing and packaging machinery and equipment brought together nearly 300 exhibitors from 13 countries and territories.

Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, Chairman of the Vietnam Printing Association, said average production costs at domestic companies were around 15 percent higher than those of foreign-invested enterprises, and nearly 80 percent of local firms still depended on traditional technology.

The technology gap has become increasingly significant as foreign printing companies expand their investment in Vietnam, backed by stronger capital resources, more advanced equipment, and established customer networks.

At the same time, major markets such as the United States and the European Union are tightening requirements for packaging, particularly in areas including material safety, recyclability, and environmental impact.

Vietnamese printing and packaging companies must therefore upgrade their technology, adopt new materials and improve production processes if they are to retain orders and move further up global supply chains.

Businesses explore new printing and packaging technologies to boost productivity and meet increasingly stringent market requirements.

Mr. Tran Viet Anh, Chairman of the Vietnam Waste Recycling Association, said the industry's green transition was particularly complex because printing products often combine paper, polymers and metals with inks, solvents, and adhesives.

Such multi-material structures make post-consumer recycling more difficult, while food packaging must also comply with stringent material safety standards.

A major obstacle is that most domestic printing companies are small and medium-sized enterprises with limited capacity to invest in new machinery, technology, and sustainable materials.

Mr. Tran Viet Anh said stronger financial support mechanisms were needed to help businesses modernize production, alongside efforts to develop domestic sources of raw materials and reduce the cost of the transition.

Organized in cooperation with the Vietnam Printing Association, VietnamPrintPack 2026 showcases digital printing, automation, label printing, RFID-enabled smart packaging, post-printing equipment, and new materials. Among the solutions drawing attention are water-based inks, environmentally friendly materials, and next-generation films, as well as RFID applications for product traceability and supply chain management.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Thuy Doan