Prime Minister’s 2025 plan: high growth, stable prices, crypto push

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh demanded a more effective fiscal policy to complement monetary efforts, directing the central bank to focus on exchange rates, interest rates and risk management.

The overall goal for the coming time remains macroeconomic stability and inflation control as targeted, while driving growth of 8.3–8.5 per cent in 2025, with major economic balances in check, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Chairing a meeting in Hanoi on September 12 with permanent Government members and representatives from ministries and agencies to realise the Government’s August resolution on economic management, the PM demanded a more effective fiscal policy to complement monetary efforts, directing the central bank to focus on exchange rates, interest rates and risk management.

“Cash flows must be geared towards production, trade, growth engines, and priority areas”, he said.

He directed ministries and agencies to expedite development across key markets, including capital, real estate, sci-tech, stock, goods and export-import. For capital markets, he requested completing the legal corridor to establish an international financial center, together with advancing the gold market under the Government's Decree 232 issued on August 26, and upgrading Vietnam’s stock market status.

He also ordered piloting a crypto asset market under the Government's Resolution No. 05, dated September 9, tasking the Ministry of Finance and the State Bank with issuing clear guidelines for both Decree 232 and Resolution 05.

Regarding real estate, he demanded increased supply, targeting the completion of 100,000 social housing units this year. For foreign trade, he urged stabilising traditional export markets while breaking into new ones by slashing compliance and input costs, streamlining red tape, and upgrading infrastructure to enhance product quality, competitiveness and added value.

He asked for selectively attracting foreign direct investment in priority sectors, paired with a push for science-technology development, innovation, digital transformation and a shift to green, circular, digital, and sustainable growth models.

Besides, the PM called for aggressive capital mobilisation, including through government bonds, to bankroll key projects and priority areas such as technology, innovation, and reform. He stressed decentralising authority with clear resource allocation, and holding leaders accountable for tapping resources from businesses and the public.

He also underscored the must to fully disburse the 2025 public investment plan and clear roadblocks for stalled projects to free up capital. Price stability for essential goods, particularly food and energy, must continue to protect households, he added.

Deputy PMs and Cabinet members were required to work with local authorities to drive socio-economic development, ensure effective two-tier local governance and speed up public investment disbursement. Fresh off Vietnam’s 80th National Day, he stressed scientific and fact-based communications to build public trust and channel national pride into momentum for growth.

In closing, the leader assigned Deputy PMs to coordinate directly with ministries and agencies to perform tasks, ensuring clear roles, tasks, timelines, responsibilities, and authority, as well as measurable outcomes to keep the agenda on track.

