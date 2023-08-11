Prime Minister requests handling of problems in HCMC’s urban railway projects

The Government Office yesterday announced the Prime Minister’s directives on issues in Metro Line No.1 project (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) in HCMC as reported by the press.



Accordingly, most trouble of the Urban Railway Construction project in HCMC – Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) is because of the contractor’s attitude when the project is in need of accelerating to finish on time.

Therefore, the Prime Minister asked that the Transport Ministry cooperate with the Foreign Affairs Minister and the Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee to address those problems and then report results to the Prime Minister by August 25.

Before this, the conclusion of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh about implementing major national traffic projects had stated that the Chairmen of Hanoi and HCMC People’s Committees have to completely tackle all existing issues in the two urban railway projects in these cities so that the routes of Nhon – Hanoi Station in Hanoi and Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien in HCMC can be in operation at the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, respectively.

In addition, the Prime Minister requested the mobilization of all possible resources to urgently launch the investment attraction stage for the building of the other railway lines according to planning in order to meet the demands in socio-economic growth of both cities.