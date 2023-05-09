Prime Minister leaves Hanoi for 42nd ASEAN Summit in Indonesia

|
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh leaves Hanoi on May 9 morning for the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Indonesia. (Photo: VNA)
He is accompanied by high-ranking officials of the NA and ministries.
The 42nd ASEAN Summit is taking place in Labuan Bajo from May 9-11 with the participation of ASEAN member nations’ leaders. Prime Minister Timor Leste was invited to attend the summit for the first time as an observer.
Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Denny Abdi sees off PM Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)
Sessions within the summit will focus on the process of building the ASEAN Community with the theme “ASEAN Matters: Epicentre of Growth”, and discuss international and regional issues of mutual concern.
Dialogue sessions between leaders of ASEAN countries and representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ABAC), and the High-Level Task Force on ASEAN Community’s Post-2025 Vision will be also arranged.
The summit is expected to consider and approve many important documents on cooperation in all three pillars: ASEAN political-security community, economy and socio-culture.