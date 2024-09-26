Prime Minister inspects HCMC - Thu Dau Mot - Chon Thanh expressway project

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh led the Government delegation to inspect the implementation of the HCMC - Thu Dau Mot - Chon Thanh expressway project on September 26.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspects the implementation of the HCMC - Thu Dau Mot - Chon Thanh expressway project on September 26. (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC-Thu Dau Mot-Chon Thanh expressway is 69 km long with 6-8 lanes. The road connects HCMC with the Southern provinces of Binh Duong and Binh Phuoc. The project costs VND24,150 billion (US$1 billion).

The Binh Duong Province’s section with a total length of more than 52 kilometers will start at HCMC’s Ring Road 3 in Thuan An City and end at Km52+247 at the boundary between Binh Duong and Binh Phuoc provinces.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offers gifts to workers at the construction site. (Photo: SGGP)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized that this is a strategic key route connecting the Central Highlands, the Southeast region, Long Thanh International Airport, other expressways and seaports.

The Prime Minister requested Binh Duong and Binh Phuoc provinces to closely coordinate and support each other to accelerate the project's progress.

He noted that the 7-kilometer section passing through Binh Phuoc which will be built under the public-private partnership (PPP) and the build–operate–transfer (BOT) investment modes needs to be urgently implemented and completed as soon as possible.

During the implementation process, the main contractors need to create favorable conditions for local businesses to participate in the project as subcontractors provide jobs for residents and businesses, and help local companies.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets workers at the construction site. (Photo: SGGP)

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh