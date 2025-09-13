Prime Minister chairs second law-making session in September

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs the Government’s second thematic session on law-making in September. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, on September 13, chaired the Government’s second thematic session on law-making in September to give opinions on 10 draft laws and one draft National Assembly resolution, scheduled for submission to the legislature at its upcoming 10th session.

Opening the session, PM Pham Minh Chinh stressed that institutional reform is a strategic breakthrough, a focal and regular task, and a key to unlocking resources for development. Since the start of the term, the Government has held 43 thematic meetings on law-making, two national conferences on legislative work, and three conferences on implementing laws and resolutions adopted by the National Assembly.

Within just the first 10 days of September, the Government has convened four sessions, including three meetings devoted to law-making, reviewing 32 draft laws and resolutions in preparation for the 10th session—the final sitting of the 15th National Assembly.

The PM noted that at a recent Politburo meeting with the Party Committees of the Government and the National Assembly on preparations for their upcoming Congresses, Party General Secretary To Lam stressed the need to renew the mindset in law-making. He underlined that institutions must become a competitive advantage, aimed at removing barriers, placing people and businesses at the center, mobilizing resources for development, and translating Party resolutions into practice.

He urged ministers and leaders of sectors to focus their efforts on law-making and institutional reforms, stressing the need for clear thinking, strong determination, and decisive actions. He called for practical legislation based on consensus and proven effectiveness, avoiding perfectionism or haste, and emphasized close coordination between the Government and the National Assembly to overcome any difficulties.

The 11 items under consideration are intended to refine the legal framework and enhance state governance in areas such as investment, planning, construction, taxation, public debt, insurance, and statistics. They also aim to remove legal obstacles, create a transparent business environment, combat corruption, safeguard citizens’ rights, and facilitate deeper international integration.

The 10th session of the National Assembly, scheduled to take place in October 2025, will be the last of the current tenure. The Government plans to submit 118 dossiers and reports, including 50 draft laws and resolutions, 24 reports for presentation at the plenary sessions, and 44 reports for deputies’ study, covering a wide range of urgent socio-economic issues.

At this meeting, the Government is examining and giving opinions on 10 draft laws on amendments and supplements to the laws on anti-corruption, citizen reception, complaints, denunciations, urban and rural planning, construction, taxation, public debt management, insurance business, statistics, pricing, and investment, along with a draft resolution issued by the National Assembly on special mechanisms and policies to implement the Politburo’s Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW on international integration.

