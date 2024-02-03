Prime Minister asks maximum grant of authority to HCMC

Prime Minister (PM) Pham Minh Chinh required ministries and departments to implement a maximum grant of authority to HCMC to accelerate the implementation of Resolution 98.

The statement was made at the second meeting of the steering committee for the implementation of the National Assembly’s Resolution 98 on piloting special mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC which was held on February 3 in the city.

The conference saw the presence of the Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Deputy PM Le Minh Khai, and Chairman of the People’s Committee Phan Van Mai.

PM Pham Minh Chinh chairs the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, PM Pham Minh Chinh acknowledged that the southern metropolis has completed 10 out of 22 tasks in implementing Resolution 98. The HCMC People's Council passed 49 resolutions to carry out socio-economic development tasks, including nine resolutions to implement Resolution 98, and 24 resolutions to concretize 19 out of 27 mechanisms and policies under its authority.

The HCMC People's Committee issued a plan to implement Resolution 98, having completed 6 out of 25 contents, and provided opinions for relevant ministries and agencies to complete 19/25 remaining contents. The ministries submitted proposals on promulgating 2/4 decrees of the Government and one decision of the PM.

In the time ahead, the PM asked ministries and departments to implement a maximum grant of authority to HCMC to accelerate the implementation of Resolution 98, including the PM’s empowerment grant.

The ministries that have not completed their assigned tasks must assign specialized personnel with sufficient capacity, qualifications, and responsibility to carry out related works.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

The Prime Minister also assigned Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang to directly direct the completion and submission of the Government's decree on decentralization of state management in a number of fields to HCMC with a target set by February.

Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha was assigned to direct the completion and promulgation of a decree on mechanisms and policies to develop rooftop solar power installed on agencies' headquarters. The completion is scheduled in the second quarter of this year.

Regarding the development of Can Gio International Transshipment Port, the Prime Minister stated that it is necessary to select a strategic investor to form a joint venture with a Vietnamese partner to implement the project in accordance with Vietnamese law and international commitments, including UNESCO's requirements related to Can Gio Biosphere Reserve. The environmental impact assessment report of the project must be submitted to competent agencies in the first quarter of 2024.

The Prime Minister has also assigned specific tasks related to expressway projects. Specifically, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai will be responsible for directing and handling problems related to capital sources for the expansion of the HCMC - Long Thanh - Dau Giay expressway.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha is required to direct competent agencies to urgently submit procedures to implement the construction project of the HCMC - Moc Bai expressway and the expansion project of the HCMC - Trung Luong expressway.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister also requested that HCMC’s authorities ensure a happy, safe, and warm Tet for all people.

By Ngo Binh, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh