Press contributes to timely hindering development of corruption, negativity

The Ho Chi Minh City Press Prize for Anti-Corruption and Anti-Negative Actions in 2024 contributes to hindering the development of corruption and negativity in localities, organizations and units across various fields citywide.

The Ho Chi Minh City Press Prize for Anti-Corruption and Anti-Negative Actions in 2024 is an opportunity for officials, party members and residents to reflect on acts and signs of corruption, waste, negativity and group interests in localities, units across various fields, thereby creating trust in the Party, agencies, units and people.

The Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption and Anti-Negative Actions in coordination with the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper organize a seminar on the recovery of corrupt assets. (Illustrative photo: SGGP)

As of December 16, the Ho Chi Minh City Propaganda and Education Board of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee requested agencies and units continue to promote an article writing competition to officials, party members, reporters, editors, armed forces personnel, members of associations and residents.

The Ho Chi Minh City Propaganda and Education Board of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee will receive entries before December 20, 2024.

This contest aims to further the response to the 2024 Ho Chi Minh City Press Prize for Anti-Corruption and Anti-Negative Actions.

Previously, on August 30, the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption and Anti-Negative Actions issued Plan No. 43 on organizing the 2024 Ho Chi Minh City Press Prize for Anti-Corruption and Anti-Negative Actions.

As disclosed by the Ho Chi Minh City Propaganda and Education Board of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the 2024 Ho Chi Minh City Press Prize for Anti-Corruption and Anti-Negative Actions is also an opportunity to timely identify new models, good, creative and effective practices in implementing party congress resolutions at all levels; introduce, commend, expand and spread shining examples in the work of anti-corruption and anti-negative actions; reflect acts and signs of harassment, corruption, wastefulness, negativity, group interests and so on in localities and units across various fields, thereby creating trust in the Party, agencies, units and people as motivation in the process of economic-social recovery and development, ensuring national defense-security, building the Party, and Ho Chi Minh City's political system.

Authors from local agencies, departments, associations and residents living in the city can send their contest entries to the Propaganda and Education Board of the Thu Duc Party Committee, district-level party committees and the party committees under the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. Other authors and groups of authors will send their contest entries to the Propaganda - Press - Publishing Division, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Board.

By Hoang Hieu - Translated by Huyen Huong